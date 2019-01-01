Arsenal will miss target man Olivier Giroud in the UEFA Europa League final

Olivier Giroud has a chance to deliver in the Europa League final and show his former employers what they have been missing….

Olivier Giroud recently committed his future to by signing a one-year contract extension with the club. The French forward has been a key addition to the Chelsea squad since joining them in January 2018 from .

Giroud has won with the Blues last season and has been instrumental in their unbeaten run to the final. The striker is the joint highest goal scorer (10) in Europa League along with ’s Luka Jovic.

Now Giroud has the opportunity to overtake Jovic and become the top scorer in the Europa League by scoring against his former club Arsenal in the final.

The 32-year-old forward, who had spent five and a half seasons with Gunners, was an integral part of their team. He has won three FA Cups with Arsenal and scored 105 goals in 180 matches for the Gunners.

Wenger used to utilise him as a target man in front of the goal and the former striker was also known for his linkup play.

But at the beginning 2017/18 season, Wenger bought Giroud’s compatriot Alexandre Lacazette to strengthen the squad. Lacazette’s arrival limited Giroud game time and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining the team in the January transfer window, Giroud was shown the exit door.

Lacazette and Aubameyang have formed a formidable partnership up front and played an important role in Arsenal’s success in the Europa League so far.

Though the striking duo has been exceptional for Unai Emery’s side, neither of them can play as a target man. Both Lacazette and Aubameyang prefer to fall back or cut in from the flanks.

However, Olivier Giroud is a Blue now and will have a chance to prove a point against his former team.

