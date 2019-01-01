UEFA Europa League: Arsenal over reliant on Lacazette, Aubameyang duo

Over dependence on Alexandre Lacazette and Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang can cause problem for Unai Emery in the Europa League final….

will be playing their second major European final in the last 13 years as they gear up to take on city rivals in the final of UEFA in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Gunners have a golden opportunity to win their first ever major European title. They had come close to winning the in 2005/06 but lost to FC in the final. They had reached the Europa League semifinal last year but lost to .

The Gunners have had an impressive run so far in Europe this season. After going unbeaten in the group stage, they stumbled in the knockout stage but ultimately came out with flying colours.

Arsenal’s amazing run in the Europa League is mostly due to the scintillating performance of the attacking duo - Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The strikers have been key behind the club's success in the Europa League this season. They have scored nearly 50 per cent of the goals scored by the club in all competitions.

In the Premier League, Arsenal managed to score 73 goals out of which the two forwards contributed 35. Similarly, in Europa League, the club has scored 29 goals out of which they contributed 13.

While the above statistics brings out the effectivity of the two players, it also exposes the vulnerability of the rest of the Arsenal squad. Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (six goals each) are the other two players who have scored the most number of goals after the strike duo. While Ramsey will not take part in the final, Mkhitaryan will be missing out to diplomatic issues.

There are not many options for Unai Emery to have someone take the mantle of scoring goals and winning matches in the absence of the two forwards.

If Maurizio Sarri manages to deploy a plan which can stop Lacazette and Aubameyang in the attacking third then Chelsea have a very good chance of winning yet another Europa League title.

Article continues below

Here's how to watch the UEFA Europa League final LIVE from SouthEast Asia