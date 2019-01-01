Tougher tests await Chelsea in the Europa League

The London-based club have been breezing past opponents so far due to visible difference in quality ...

While have been struggling to get past their opposition in the UEFA , are breezing through. Maurizio Sarri’s men have not lost a single game in the competition this season and are favourites over to progress to the quarterfinals, thanks to a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

Chelsea have drawn just one game – against Vidi, away from home – and that was the only time they ever trailed in the competition this season. An Oliver Giroud goal in the 75th minute meant that the London club were behind for only 19 minutes out of a possible 810.

However, their biggest test in the competition lies ahead of them.

Among the teams which are still alive in the competition and favourites to go through, can pose a serious threat to Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti’s men narrowly missed out on the last-16 before dropping down to the Europa League. They are definitely a team which has the ability to win the title.

and Europa League specialists are some of the other teams that can hurt Chelsea’s chances of lifting a European title. Although the latter have been dismal in 2019, the fact that they are unlikely to make ’s top four provides them an added incentive to go all out in this competition.

Should Arsenal manage another come-back to overturn the 3-1 advantage that hold, the Gunners too can provide the Blues an obstacle in the path to glory. Otherwise, the French team – led by Hatem Ben Arfa – can make breathing difficult for the Chelsea defence.

The quality of their opponents aside, there are other reasons to believe that Chelsea are yet to face their toughest challenge in the Europa League.

Article continues below

Maurizio Sarri’s side are currently in the sixth position in the Premier League table. Should they win their game in hand, they can jump to fifth. Regardless, the fight for the top-four will be reaching its climax in a few weeks and Chelsea will be tasked with balancing both competitions.

It sure has been an easy path to the last-16 of the Europa League for Chelsea, but the tournament practically starts now.

