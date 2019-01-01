Euro 2020 qualification: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

The long road to Euro 2020 has begun and the groups are beginning to take shape after the opening matchdays

International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.

, the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th birthday of the first ever tournament.

UEFA's 55 member associations will be desperate to take their place on the stage for such a historic venture, but there is only room for an exclusive group to compete at the finals.

The qualification stage is under way and Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Euro 2020 qualification groups, fixtures & results

Note: Teams marked with an asterisk are assured of a place in the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performance.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 * 1 1 0 0 +5 3 2 Montenegro 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Bulgaria 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Kosovo* 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Group A fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 22 Bulgaria 1-1 Montenegro 7:45pm Mar 22 England 5-0 Czech Republic 7:45pm Mar 25 Kosovo vs Bulgaria 7:45pm Mar 25 Montenegro vs England 7:45pm Jun 7 Czech Republic vs Bulgaria 7:45pm Jun 7 Montenegro vs Kosovo 7:45pm Jun 10 Bulgaria vs Kosovo 7:45pm Jun 10 Czech Republic vs Montenegro 7:45pm Sep 7 Kosovo vs Czech Republic 2pm Sep 7 England vs Bulgaria 5pm Oct 11 Czech Republic vs England 7:45pm Oct 11 Montenegro vs Bulgaria 7:45pm Oct 14 Bulgaria vs England 7:45pm Oct 14 Kosovo vs Montenegro 7:45pm Nov 14 Czech Republic vs Kosovo 7:45pm Nov 14 England vs Montenegro 7:45pm Nov 17 Bulgaria vs Czech Republic 7:45pm Nov 17 Kosovo vs England 7:45pm

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Luxembourg 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 * 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 * 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 * 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group B fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 22 Luxembourg 2-1 Lithuania 7:45pm Mar 22 Portugal 0-0 Ukraine 7:45pm Mar 25 Luxembourg vs Ukraine 7:45pm Mar 25 Portugal vs Serbia 7:45pm Jun 7 Lithuania vs Luxembourg 7:45pm Jun 7 Ukraine vs Serbia 7:45pm Jun 10 Serbia vs Lithuania 7:45pm Jun 10 Ukraine vs Luxembourg 7:45pm Sep 7 Lithuania vs Ukraine 5pm Sep 7 Serbia vs Portugal 7:45pm Sep 10 Lithuania vs Portugal 7:45pm Sep 10 Luxembourg vs Serbia 7:45pm Oct 11 Portugal vs Luxembourg 7:45pm Oct 11 Ukraine vs Lithuania 7:45pm Oct 14 Lithuania vs Serbia 7:45pm Oct 14 Ukraine vs Portugal 7:45pm Nov 14 Portugal vs Lithuania 7:45pm Nov 14 Serbia vs Luxembourg 7:45pm Nov 17 Luxembourg vs Portugal 2pm Nov 17 Serbia vs Ukraine 2pm

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 * 2 1 0 1 +3 3 4 Estonia 1 0 0 1 -2 0 5 Belarus* 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group C fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 21 Netherlands 4-0 Belarus 7:45pm Mar 21 Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia 7:45pm Mar 24 Netherlands 2-3 Germany 7:45pm Mar 24 Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus 7:45pm Jun 8 Estonia vs Northern Ireland 5pm Jun 8 Belarus vs Germany 7:45pm Jun 11 Belarus vs Northern Ireland 7:45pm Jun 11 Germany vs Estonia 7:45pm Sep 6 Estonia vs Belarus 7:45pm Sep 6 Germany vs Netherlands 7:45pm Sep 9 Estonia vs Netherlands 7:45pm Sep 9 Northern Ireland vs Germany 7:45pm Oct 10 Belarus vs Estonia 7:45pm Oct 10 Netherlands vs Northern Ireland 7:45pm Oct 13 Belarus vs Netherlands 5pm Oct 13 Estonia vs Germany 7:45pm Nov 16 Germany vs Belarus 7:45pm Nov 16 Northern Ireland vs Netherlands 7:45pm Nov 19 Germany vs Northern Ireland 7:45pm Nov 19 Netherlands vs Estonia 7:45pm

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 * 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 * 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Gibraltar 1 0 0 1 -1 0 5 Georgia* 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group D fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 23 Georgia 0-2 Switzerland 2pm Mar 23 Gibraltar 0-1 Republic of Ireland 5pm Mar 26 Republic of Ireland vs Georgia 7:45pm Mar 26 Switzerland vs Denmark 7:45pm Jun 7 Georgia vs Gibraltar 5pm Jun 7 Denmark vs Republic of Ireland 7:45pm Jun 10 Denmark vs Georgia 7:45pm Jun 10 Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar 7:45pm Sep 5 Gibraltar vs Denmark 7:45pm Sep 5 Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland 7:45pm Sep 8 Georgia vs Denmark 5pm Sep 8 Switzerland vs Gibraltar 5pm Oct 12 Georgia vs Republic of Ireland 2pm Oct 12 Denmark vs Switzerland 5pm Oct 15 Gibraltar vs Georgia 7:45pm Oct 15 Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland 7:45pm Nov 15 Denmark vs Gibraltar 7:45pm Nov 15 Switzerland vs Georgia 7:45pm Nov 18 Gibraltar vs Switzerland 7:45pm Nov 18 Republic of Ireland vs Denmark 7:45pm

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 +1 3 2 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 Hungary 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group E fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 21 Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan 7:45pm Mar 21 Slovakia 2-0 Hungary 7:45pm Mar 24 Wales 1-0 Slovakia 2pm Mar 24 Hungary 2-1 Croatia 5pm Jun 8 Croatia vs Wales 2pm Jun 8 Azerbaijan vs Hungary 5pm Jun 11 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia 5pm Jun 11 Hungary vs Wales 7:45pm Sep 6 Slovakia vs Croatia 7:45pm Sep 6 Wales vs Azerbaijan 7:45pm Sep 9 Azerbaijan vs Croatia 5pm Sep 9 Hungary vs Slovakia 7:45pm Oct 10 Croatia vs Hungary 7:45pm Oct 10 Slovakia vs Wales 7:45pm Oct 13 Hungary vs Azerbaijan 5pm Oct 13 Wales vs Croatia 7:45pm Nov 16 Azerbaijan vs Wales 5pm Nov 16 Croatia vs Slovakia 7:45pm Nov 19 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan 7:45pm Nov 19 Wales vs Hungary 7:45pm

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 * 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 Malta 1 1 0 0 +1 3 4 Romania 1 0 0 1 -1 0 5 Norway* 1 0 0 1 -1 0 6 Faroe Islands 1 0 0 1 -1 s

Group F fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 23 Malta 2-1 Faroe Islands 5pm Mar 23 Sweden 2-1 Romania 5pm Mar 23 Spain 2-1 Norway 7:45pm Mar 26 Malta vs Spain 7:45pm Mar 26 Sweden vs Norway 7:45pm Mar 26 Romania vs Faroe Islands 7:45pm Jun 7 Faroe Islands vs Spain 7:45pm Jun 7 Norway vs Romania 7:45pm Jun 7 Sweden vs Malta 7:45pm Jun 10 Faroe Islands vs Norway 7:45pm Jun 10 Malta vs Romania 7:45pm Jun 10 Spain vs Sweden 7:45pm Sep 5 Faroe Islands vs Sweden 7:45pm Sep 5 Norway vs Malta 7:45pm Sep 5 Romania vs Spain 7:45pm Sep 8 Spain vs Faroe Islands 2pm Sep 8 Romania vs Malta 5pm Sep 8 Sweden vs Norway 7:45pm Oct 12 Faroe Islands vs Romania 5pm Oct 12 Malta vs Sweden 7:45pm Oct 12 Norway vs Spain 7:45pm Oct 15 Faroe Islands vs Malta 7:45pm Oct 15 Romania vs Norway 7:45pm Oct 15 Sweden vs Spain 7:45pm Nov 15 Norway vs Faroe Islands 7:45pm Nov 15 Romania vs Sweden 7:45pm Nov 15 Spain vs Malta 7:45pm Nov 18 Malta vs Norway 7:45pm Nov 18 Spain vs Romania 7:45pm Nov 18 Sweden vs Faroe Islands 7:45pm

Group G

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Israel 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Macedonia* 2 1 1 0 +2 4 4 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 0 2 5 2 0 0 2 -3 0 6 Latvia 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group G fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 21 Austria 0-1 Poland 7:45pm Mar 21 Macedonia 3-1 Latvia 7:45pm Mar 21 Israel 1-1 Slovenia 7:45pm Mar 24 Israel 4-2 Austria 5pm Mar 24 Poland 2-0 Latvia 7:45pm Mar 24 Slovenia 1-1 Macedonia 7:45pm Jun 7 Austria vs Slovenia 7:45pm Jun 7 Macedonia vs Poland 7:45pm Jun 7 Latvia vs Israel 7:45pm Jun 10 Macedonia vs Austria 7:45pm Jun 10 Latvia vs Slovenia 7:45pm Jun 10 Poland vs Israel 7:45pm Sep 5 Israel vs Macedonia 7:45pm Sep 6 Austria vs Latvia 7:45pm Sep 6 Slovenia vs Poland 7:45pm Sep 9 Latvia vs Macedonia 7:45pm Sep 9 Poland vs Austria 7:45pm Sep 9 Slovenia vs Israel 7:45pm Oct 10 Austria vs Israel 7:45pm Oct 10 Macedonia vs Slovenia 7:45pm Oct 10 Latvia vs Poland 7:45pm Oct 13 Poland vs Macedonia 7:45pm Oct 13 Slovenia vs Austria 7:45pm Oct 15 Israel vs Latvia 7:45pm Nov 16 Slovenia vs Latvia 5pm Nov 16 Austria vs Macedonia 7:45pm Nov 16 Israel vs Poland 7:45pm Nov 19 Macedonia vs Israel 7:45pm Nov 19 Latvia vs Austria 7:45pm Nov 19 Poland vs Slovenia 7:45pm

Group H

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 1 1 0 0 +2 3 4 Albania 1 0 0 1 -2 0 5 Andorra 1 0 0 1 -2 0 6 Moldova 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group H fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 22 Albania 0-2 Turkey 7:45pm Mar 22 Andorra 0-2 Iceland 7:45pm Mar 22 Moldova 1-4 France 7:45pm Mar 25 Turkey vs Moldova 5pm Mar 25 Andorria vs Albania 7:45pm Mar 25 France vs Iceland 7:45pm Jun 8 Iceland vs Albania 2pm Jun 8 Moldova vs Andorra 5pm Jun 8 Turkey vs France 7:45pm Jun 11 Albania vs Moldova 7:45pm Jun 11 Andorra vs France 7:45pm Jun 11 Iceland vs Turkey 7:45pm Sep 7 Iceland vs Moldova 5pm Sep 7 France vs Albania 7:45pm Sep 7 Turkey vs Andorra 7:45pm Sep 10 Albania vs Iceland 7:45pm Sep 10 France vs Andorra 7:45pm Sep 10 Moldova vs Turkey 7:45pm Oct 11 Andorra vs Moldova 7:45pm Oct 11 Iceland vs France 7:45pm Oct 11 Turkey vs Albania 7:45pm Oct 14 France vs Turkey 7:45pm Oct 14 Iceland vs Andorra 7:45pm Oct 14 Moldova vs Albania 7:45pm Nov 14 Turkey vs Iceland 5pm Nov 14 Albania vs Andorra 7:45pm Nov 14 France vs Moldova 7:45pm Nov 17 Albania vs France 7:45pm Nov 17 Andorra vs Turkey 7:45pm Nov 17 Moldova vs Iceland 7:45pm

Group I

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2 2 1 0 1 +2 3 3 Kazakhstan 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 Cyprus 2 1 0 1 +3 3 5 * 2 1 0 1 -1 3 6 San Marino 2 0 0 2 -7 0

Group I fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 21 Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland 3pm Mar 21 Belgium 3-1 Russia 7:45pm Mar 21 Cyprus 5-0 San Marino 7:45pm Mar 24 Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia 2pm Mar 24 San Marino 0-2 Scotland 5pm Mar 24 Cyprus 0-2 Belgium 7:45pm Jun 8 Russia vs San Marino 5pm Jun 8 Belgium vs Kazakhstan 7:45pm Jun 8 Scotland vs Cyprus 7:45pm Jun 11 Kazakhstan vs San Marino 3pm Jun 11 Belgium vs Scotland 7:45pm Jun 11 Russia vs Cyprus 7:45pm Sep 6 Cyprus vs Kazakhstan 7:45pm Sep 6 San Marino vs Belgium 7:45pm Sep 6 Scotland vs Russia 7:45pm Sep 9 Russia vs Kazakhstan 7:45pm Sep 9 San Marino vs Cyprus 7:45pm Sep 9 Scotland vs Belgium 7:45pm Oct 10 Kazakhstan vs Cyprus 3pm Oct 10 Belgium vs San Marino 7:45pm Oct 10 Russia vs Scotland 7:45pm Oct 13 Kazakhstan vs Belgium 2pm Oct 13 Cyprus vs Russia 5pm Oct 13 Scotland vs San Marino 5pm Nov 16 Cyprus vs Scotland 2pm Nov 16 Russia vs Belgium 5pm Nov 16 San Marino vs Kazakhstan 5pm Nov 19 Belgium vs Cyprus 7:45pm Nov 19 San Marino vs Russia 7:45pm Nov 19 Scotland vs Kazakhstan 7:45pm

Group J

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Greece 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 -Herzegovina* 1 1 0 0 +1 3 4 Armenia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 5 Finland 1 0 0 1 -2 0 6 Liechtenstein 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group J fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Mar 23 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Armenia 7:45pm Mar 23 Italy 2-0 Finland 7:45pm Mar 23 Liechtenstein 0-2 Greece 7:45pm Mar 26 Armenia vs Finland 5pm Mar 26 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Greece 7:45pm Mar 26 Italy vs Liechtenstein 7:45pm Jun 8 Armenia vs Liechtenstein 5pm Jun 8 Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 5pm Jun 8 Greece vs italy 7:45pm Jun 11 Greece vs Armenia 7:45pm Jun 11 Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 7:45pm Jun 11 Liechtenstein vs Finland 7:45pm Sep 5 Armenia vs Italy 5pm Sep 5 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein 7:45pm Sep 5 Finland vs Greece 7:45pm Sep 8 Armenia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 5pm Sep 8 Finland vs Italy 7:45pm Sep 8 Greece vs Liechtenstein 7:45pm Oct 12 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland 5pm Oct 12 Italy vs Greece 7:45pm Oct 12 Liechtenstein vs Armenia 7:45pm Oct 15 Finland vs Armenia 7:45pm Oct 15 Greece vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 7:45pm Oct 15 Liechtenstein vs Italy 7:45pm Nov 15 Armenia vs Greece 5pm Nov 15 Finland vs Liechtenstein 5pm Nov 15 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy 7:45pm Nov 18 Greece vs Finland 7:45pm Nov 18 Italy vs Armenia 7:45pm Nov 18 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 7:45pm

How to watch the Euro 2020 qualifying

In the United Kingdom, Euro 2020 qualifiers will be available to watch on a number of different channels.

ITV will broadcast England qualifiers, while Sky Sports will broadcast the games of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. S4C will cover Wales games live in Welsh.

In the United States, ESPN and Univision have the rights to Euro 2020 qualifiers.

How many teams qualify for Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 will see 24 teams compete for the right to be crowned the best team in Europe.

As you can see above, there are 10 qualifying groups: five groups of five teams (A-E) and five groups of six (F-J). The top two teams in each group will qualify automatically for the European Championship.

The remaining four places at the tournament will be decided via play-offs, with 16 teams already guaranteed a place in that stage through their performance in the Nations League.

Those 16 teams are the winners of each Nations League group, but they may potentially qualify directly through their qualification group, in which case the next best ranked team of their Nations League section is allocated the play-off place.

None of the host nations will qualify automatically but, in order to give them a better chance of qualifying, a maximum of two host nations can be drawn in the same group.

When & where will Euro 2020 take place?

The 16th edition of the European Championship will kick off on June 12, 2020 and it will conclude on July 12, 2020.

Article continues below

It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020 host cities