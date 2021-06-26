Belgium or Portugal will await the Azzurri after goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina sent them through at Wembley

Roberto Mancini feels Italy’s victory over Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2020 will prove to have been a "tougher" test than the quarter-final that now awaits the Azzurri.

Extra-time goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina ensured Italy set a new national team record of 31 matches unbeaten following their 2-1 success at Wembley.

Belgium or Portugal will be Italy’s opponents in the last eight, and Mancini was satisfied to see his team come through a stern examination after Austria had set up a tense finale when Sasa Kalajdzic pulled a goal back late on.

What has Mancini said?

“We brought it home because we deserved it, even though we conceded on a corner and had to let one in sooner or later,” Mancini told RAI Sport.

“We frankly should’ve scored the two goals a lot earlier and not gone to extra time, and we got tired as it wore on, but we won deservedly.

“The players who came off the bench had the right mentality and stepped straight into the match to change the game. Those who came on were extraordinary after those who came off had already given everything they had.

“I knew this was going to be tough, probably tougher than the quarter-final. Games can take the wrong bent, but we played well and deserved it.

“This test can do us good, we had to show a strong mentality.”

When asked whether he would prefer to face Belgium or Portugal in the quarter-final in Munich next Friday, Mancini replied: “They are two extraordinary teams, so it’s difficult to choose.”

What is the Austria reaction?

Marko Arnautovic saw a goal ruled out for offside in the second half of normal time and the Austria forward was frustrated not to come away with a win.

"It's hard for me to find the words,” Arnautovic told ORF. “If luck goes our way, we win the game in 90 minutes.

“We played really well and created chances, but we could have finished them off better at times. Compliments to the team and everyone involved."

Austria captain David Alaba added: "It's not easy to put that into words. We can be proud of ourselves, Austria can be proud of us.

"We gave everything, but in the end we weren't rewarded for our performance. That's really tough to take."

The bigger picture

Italy may not have been as impressive against Austria as they had been in winning all three of their group games, but Mancini was able to demonstrate the depth in his squad as two substitutes scored the goals.

Having players who can come off the bench and change a game is likely to be crucial as the tournament wears on, given the increased demands on players' fitness, and so Mancini will be delighted with the options at his disposal.

