Eto'o names best player he's played with...and it's not Messi

The four-time African Footballer of the Year has identified a former Barcelona star as the best teammate he's ever played with

Samuel Eto's has named former teammate Andres Iniesta as the greatest player he's ever shared a dressing room with.

Eto'o and Iniesta enjoyed some memorable years at Camp Nou where he spent five seasons, winning three titles, two , two Super Cups and a .

The 38-year-old believes naming current Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi as his best ex-teammate would have been too easy, and has instead plumped for Iniesta...and his superb technical ability.

“I shared a dressing-room with many great players,” Eto’o told LaLiga Africa. “If I have to choose one I would say Iniesta.

"He impressed me from the first day…Messi is obviously from another planet so we can put him aside, but Iniesta made me say ‘wow… hats off’.”

Eto’o scored 162 LaLiga goals in 280 LaLiga games for , RCD Mallorca and Barca.

He also played in for Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala in and Premier League duo and .