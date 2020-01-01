Ethiopia striker Abera bags hat-trick as Birkirkara thrash Mosta 9-0

The forward bagged a hat-trick for her team as they maintained their winning run in the Maltese top-flight on Tuesday

Loza Abera hit her fourth treble for Birkirkara this season as they claimed a comprehensive 9-0 triumph over Mosta in a BOV Women's League encounter on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old moved to Malta from Ethiopian outfit Adama City last September and has become an instant hit with Melania Bajada's team, scoring 23 goals in 10 league outings this season.

Abera resumed the second stanza of the season on a high as she scored a brace in a 5-0 win over Swieqi United last week and took it a notch further with a hat-trick to keep her team at the summit.

The Stripes started on the front foot as Veronique Mifsud opened the scoring just five minutes in the contest before Kailey Willis doubled the lead seven minutes later.

On the half-hour mark, Abera got her first goal and her side's third of the match before Stephania Farrugia added their fourth from a free-kick three minutes from half-time.

In the second half, Birkirkara continued with their commanding display and Gabriella Zahra's long-range effort, along with Abera's second goal of the game, made it 6-0 12 minutes after the restart.

Alishia Sultana and Raina Giusti then got on the scoresheet, increasing the tally to eight before the Ethiopian star grabbed her hat-trick with a brilliant finish from close range to wrap up the hosts' big win.

With her latest hat-trick, Abera has increased her tally to 26 league goals in 11 league matches and 29 in all competitions for Birkirkara.

Ethiopia's Abera was in action for the duration, while Nigerian-British player Esther Anu played for 57 minutes before being replaced Mariah Sciberras.

The result saw Birkirkara preserve their two-point lead at the top with a game in hand, amassing 31 points from 11 games. They will seek to continue the fine run against Raiders Luxol on Tuesday.