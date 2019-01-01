Error-ridden first-half performance costs Chennaiyin FC against FC Goa

A rousing second half notwithstanding, Chennaiyin found out the hard way that you cannot gift freebies to a team like FC Goa...

love playing at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai, especially during the league stages of the (ISL). After a thrilling 4-3 win over on Thursday, the Gaurs have now won five out six league stage games at this particular venue, scoring 15 goals in the process.

That tally of 15 is also the most goals Goa have scored at any away venue.

However, on Thursday, the story could have been ever so different if not for an error-prone performance from the home side. A shambolic defensive performance in the first-half undermined Owen Coyle's side who found themselves 3-0 down at the break. Not even a rousing second-half performance could salvage a point from that mess of a first-half.

Edwin Vanspaul had a horror half and was caught out during FC Goa's opener, with Ahmed Jahouh ghosting into the box down the right side to finish off a quick counter-attack. Tondomba Singh too was responsible as his back-pass was intercepted. Towards the end of the half, Chennaiyin's defenders lost the plot.

Lucian Goian's lackadaisical back-pass handed the second goal on a platter for Brandon Fernandes. A few minutes later, just before the break, Hugo Boumous was not picked up at all by Edwin inside the box and he had all the time and space to get to a cross that went through a host of Chennaiyin defenders and tap it in.

Anirudh Thapa also had an indifferent game in midfield and couldn't summon any composure against the likes of Lenny Rodrigues and Jahouh. All of this contributed to Chennaiyin shooting themselves in the foot despite showing promise in attack.

In the second half, we saw a determined approach from Chennaiyin FC. They came out flying, displaying the sort of high-intensity approach that Owen Coyle has been promising in his media interactions ever since he took charge of the side.

There was more robustness in their movement and passing and they pressed high and in unison. Rafael Crivellaro was particularly impressive with his vision, dribbling ability and passing as FC Goa were carved open on numerous occasions. FC Goa finally cracked in the 57th minute from a set-piece as Andre Schembri was left completely free to head in Rafael's delivery. Interestingly, FC Goa had conceded only one goal from a set-piece in the entire season till then.

Two minutes later, Seriton Fernandes dawdled on the ball and Chhangte pounced, finding Valskis who set up Rafael who pulled it back to 3-2. But just as it seemed the game was within reach for Chennaiyin, another defensive error hurt them. Goian was slow to react as a long ball found Ferran Corominas who put away his seventh goal of the season.

It was always going to be tough for Chennaiyin to maintain their high-intensity approach throughout the half and the tempo of the match went off. Credit also goes to Lobera who took off Boumous and sent in Edu Bedia to slow the pace of the game.

Though Rafael scored a stunning strike in injury time to set up a nervy finish, Goa managed to close out the game and climb to the top of the ISL table. However, Sergio Lobera who was sent off in the aftermath of the game, would not be pleased with his side.

FC Goa were everybit frustrating in defence on Thursday as they were clinical in attack. The Gaurs looked capable of scoring every time they went forward, albeit aided by a lacklustre Chennaiyin defence. However, at the back, they seemed to crumble every time a bit of pressure was applied.

It is only a shame that Chennaiyin were not able to do it in the first half.

However, a case can also be made for poor refereeing to feature among the factors that led to Owen Coyle's first loss as Chennaiyin manager. The referee, Umesh Bora, turned a blind eye towards a host of fouls from Ahmed Jahouh and should, in all fairness, have awarded the home team a couple of penalties at the very least.

"It was a very disappointing game because the general standard of refereeing is getting poorer. I am sure all teams are suffering from this, however, I think Chennaiyin FC are suffering the most. After working so hard we are not getting the results,” Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani lamented after the match.

Putting the consistently inconsistent refereeing standards aside, Chennaiyin can only blame themselves for this defeat while Goa will be pleased to have gone three points clear at the top.