England star Saka an injury doubt for Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine

England's Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt for Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine after the Arsenal winger suffered a slight knock in training.

Saka has started each of England's last two games: a win over the Czech Republic to close the group stage and a memorable triumph over Germany to begin the knockout rounds.

But he'll have to pass a late fitness test if he wants to feature in Saturday's match in Rome.

What was said?

"We've just got to check on Bukayo, who had a slight knock today," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

"Other than that everybody is available."

Who can replace Saka?

Southgate has options to replace Saka, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish among the contenders to start.

Both can feature either out wide or centrally, and Southgate believes that the two have the ability to play together if selected.

"Absolutely they can work together," he said. "They've played for us in the past together. We've just got such a strong array of attacking talent.

"I've said all along it's impossible to keep everyone happy, to pick a team everybody will agree with. But we've got to pick the right players for the right moments, to sense what will cause the opposition the most problems, physically where all the players are at, when is the best time for them to have an impact.

"They've all been unbelievably respectful of their team-mates and the fact we have got this strength in depth.

"Raheem [Sterling] has been on fire. His goals have made it more difficult for some others to get in on that left side."

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are also candidates to start out wide.

