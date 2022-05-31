England star Kirby 'wasn't even able to walk the dog' amid fatigue-related absence

The 28-year-old forward has opened up about her struggles in recent months as she hopes to make the England squad for Euro 2022

England star Fran Kirby knows she must be careful in training as she looks to compete for a spot in England's squad for the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championship after a lengthy absence.

Kirby has not played a match since February, having been ruled out indefinitely with fatigue but was named in the provisional squad for the tournament by coach Sarina Wiegman.

The Chelsea forward has opened up about her troubles with fitness, admitting that she did not even have enough energy to walk her dog during another bout of health trouble.

What has Kirby said about her Euro 2022 prospects?

"It's been an interesting few months for me but I'm happy to be here and be involved," Kirby said.

"It was really tough. I've had previous experiences with illness so it was hard to take. At the time I wasn't really caring about football or training but I think I dealt with it really well.

"You lose a lot of stuff you usually do. I wasn't even able to walk the dog for five minutes so it's been nice to do that again. Hopefully now I can continue pushing."

She continued: "I feel good and hopefully I can be involved and get some training in.

"I have to try hard but also do the right things to make sure things don't happen again. I know I have to perform to be able to get back into the squad but also do it in a safe way.

"I know my body now and what I can do. I've said to Sarina and the coaching staff that I will be honest and I will know if I'm not right."

What was wrong with Kirby?

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes confirmed in April that the 28-year-old would be out for "the foreseeable future" as she struggled with fatigue.

Article continues below

It is not the first time the forward has been kept out for a long period.

In late-2019, she was diagnosed with a heart condition and kept out for around nine months.

Further reading