England dealt blow as Alexander-Arnold is ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury
England have been dealt a major blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury, Goal can confirm.
Alexander-Arnold limped out of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday night after picking up a knock, leading to fears over his participation in the summer tournament.
A subsequent scan has now revealed that the Liverpool defender has suffered a grade two quadriceps tear, which will keep him out of action for between four to six weeks.
More to follow.