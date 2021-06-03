England dealt blow as Alexander-Arnold is ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury

The Liverpool full-back is now set to spend at least a month on the sidelines, meaning he will play no part in the summer tournament

England have been dealt a major blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury, Goal can confirm.

Alexander-Arnold limped out of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday night after picking up a knock, leading to fears over his participation in the summer tournament.

A subsequent scan has now revealed that the Liverpool defender has suffered a grade two quadriceps tear, which will keep him out of action for between four to six weeks.

