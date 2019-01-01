'England are the favourites to win Euro 2020' - De Bruyne backs Three Lions for glory

The Belgium midfielder believes Gareth Southgate's squad have the potential to dominate international football for the next decade

are favourites to win the 2020 European Championships, according to ’s Kevin de Bruyne.

The international midfielder has tipped Gareth Southgate's side to continue the momentum that saw them reach the semi-finals of the World Cup and the final four in the UEFA Nation's League.

And De Bruyne believes the Three Lions could be destined for a decade of international success.

“I told the England guys a week ago that you should win the Euros, I think they are favourites, with ,” he told reporters.

“I see the guys already established, and those coming up, so the future looks really good.

“Will they win it? I don’t know, because only one team can win it but you have a chance to do well in the next ten years.”

The 27-year-old midfielder was talking after playing alongside Phil Foden on the teenager's full Premier League debut against on Wednesday.

And he believes young players like the 18-year-old City tyro will be a big part of England’s future success, but sees no need to rush Foden into the senior ranks.

“Give him time. It’s not because you play some games, and start a game, that you have to go into the national team.

“If he is in someone else will have to drop out – top teams are like that.

“Southgate will do what he needs to do and if Phil progresses well he has a chance to go to the Euros next year. He will play enough games for England.”

De Bruyne, a two-time City player of the year, is making his way back to full fitness after injury trouble this year, and he acknowledges Foden will need to play more for his club.

But despite outside pressure, De Bruyne believes the youngster is on the right track.

“He’s happy [at City], doing really well and he plays a lot of minutes for his age.

“The pressure is more from outside. When England players come to the fore, the English people are on it.

Article continues below

“To play here, in this team, or in any top team in England, where you have 20 star players who are all top internationals who have played five to ten years for their countries and for big teams, and have the minutes he has, is incredible.

“He will play more and more as time goes on, but sometimes it’s difficult because the coach wants to win every game and ever cup, and to put young guys in…the task is sometimes very difficult for a manager. But he is doing really well.”

Should Foden make the squad for the Euros he may encounter De Bruyne and Belgium, with England eager to atone for their two defeats to fellow semi-finalists Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.