Emmanuel Amuneke: Egypt friendly will be an assessment for Tanzania ahead of Afcon

The Taifa Stars have lined up friendly games as part of preparations before their second appearance in the competition

coach Emmanuel Amuneke believes their international friendly game against will assess the country's readiness for the 2019 .

The East Africans will take on the seven-time African champions in a build-up game at Borg El Arab Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Taifa Stars will be making a return to the continental tournament since they were knocked out in the first round of the 1980 edition in .

Amuneke believes that the meeting with the Pharaohs, host of the continental competition will help him to evaluate his side before the finals.

“They are a very good side and have a lot of history when it comes to Africa football," Amuneke told Super Sport.

"It is just a game that will give us the opportunity to assess ourselves as a team and since we are still preparing for the Afcon and the Afcon kicks off on the 21st of this month so it will be a good privilege to assess ourselves as we return to Afcon after 39 years.”

After their encounter with the North Africans, they will take on Zimbabwe for their final preparatory game before the tournament on Saturday.

The Taifa Stars will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group C rivals , and for a chance to reach the knockout stage of the continental competition.