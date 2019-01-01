Adebayor: Former Manchester City star mocks Arsenal fans over outrageous celebration

The Togo international has taken swipe at the Gunners supporters on Instagram regarding his wild celebration 10 years ago

Former striker Emmanuel Adebayor has mocked fans on his outrageous celebration at the Etihad Stadium 10 years ago.

The forward joined the Citizens in the summer of 2009 after spending three years at the Emirates and in his first appearance against his former club, the striker found the net in his side’s 4-2 win and went on to celebrate the goal wildly.

Adebayor ran the length of the pitch to rejoice in front of the away supporters, although he apologised for the excessiveness thereafter.

However, the Togo international has reignited the feud on Instagram aiming insults at the Gunners supporters.

After leaving Manchester City in 2012, Adebayor played for Premier League sides Hotspur and before leaving for .

The lanky forward featured for İstanbul Basaksehir between 2017-2019 and he currently plays for Super Lig club Kayserispor.