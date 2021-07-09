Elliott signs new five-year contract at Liverpool as 18-year-old eyes more opportunities

The highly-rated midfielder, who took in a productive loan spell at Blackburn last season, is delighted to have agreed fresh terms

Harvey Elliott has signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool, with the teenager eager to see more competitive outings for the Reds.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder was snapped up from Fulham in 2019 and has so far made nine first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp.

A loan spell at Championship Blackburn last season allowed him to get more regular game time, with seven goals and 11 assists recorded across 41 outings, and the 18-year-old is delighted to have proved that he should be part of the long-term thinking at Anfield.

On the special feeling of representing Liverpool, Elliott told the club's official website: "It’s always going to be there throughout the years I’m here. Hopefully it’s going to be a long time.

"There’s always going to be those butterflies whenever you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play, whenever you’re involved in the club there’s always that feeling.

"Especially for me, being a Red, as well as my family – it’s nice to make them proud and make myself proud. But the hard work carries on.

"It’s always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club. It’s all done and dusted now so I’ve just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I’m ready for the season."

Elliott is already an England U17 international, and in 2019 became the youngest ever Premier League debutant when playing for Fulham at Wolves.

And on the back of a productive spell at Ewood Park that also saw him nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season award, he is ready to kick on with the 2019-20 Premier League champions.

He was named in Klopp's 34-man squad which will begin pre-season training at a camp in Austria next week, and should get opportunities to impress before the new campaign gets underway for the Reds on August 14.

He added: "I think that’s got to be everyone’s aim: to get in the team. To get in and around it at least.

"It’s not going to come easily; there’s a great bunch of boys here and great talent. But it’s down to me to work hard. I believe in myself that I can do it. I just want to be around the team, support everyone and be there if needed.

"Ever since I first walked through the door they [the coaching staff] have showed [faith]. They show it with every single player; they always have faith in you.

"They’re always giving you 100 per cent on the training pitch and off the training pitch, always wanting you to be the best possible person and player. I feel like there’s a lot of faith in me. But it’s just down to me to go and show it and prove them right."

