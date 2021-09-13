Elliott gifts shirt & boot to Liverpool fan following teenage midfielder's horror injury vs Leeds

The Reds star paid an unexpected visit to a West Yorkshire hospital on Sunday after suffering a nasty injury at Elland Road

Harvey Elliott could have been forgiven for wanting to hide himself away from the world after suffering a horror injury in Liverpool's win at Leeds , but he still found time while visiting hospital to make the day of a young Reds supporter.

The 18-year-old midfielder paid an unexpected visit to a medical facility in West Yorkshire after badly dislocating his ankle during Sunday's outing at Elland Road.

He is now facing a long road to recovery, but was not the only person with allegiances to the Premier League heavyweights to find themselves nursing broken bones on Sunday.

What happened to Elliott?

After tangling with Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, Elliott was left in need of immediate medical attention.

He was stretchered from the field and taken to a nearby hospital, where he found himself in a bed alongside a young Liverpool fan that had broken his wrist earlier that day.

Despite being in obvious pain himself, Elliott was happy to pass over a few mementos that helped to raise the spirits of a fellow teenager starting out on his own rehabilitation programme.

Today Jacob, who plays for our U14s Pumas, broke his wrist after a nasty fall.

He ended up in hospital next to @HarveyElliotLFC who despite his own injury gave his shirt and boots to Jacob! Who also happens to be a @LFC fan! We wish you both a speedy recovery! #classact pic.twitter.com/6cybYKWt42 — NEL Juniors (@NELJuniors) September 12, 2021

How long will Elliott be out for?

No timescale has been put on Elliott's recovery as yet , but reports suggest that he could be out of action for around six months.

That suggests that there is still a chance of him returning this season, but no risks will be taken with his long-term fitness.

Liverpool have already announced that Elliott will be undergoing surgery this week, allowing him to start moving down a path that will eventually lead back to Jurgen Klopp's plans.

He has posted on social media: "I'm of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family - it means so much to us. Also, a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.

"I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this.

"To all of the Liverpool fans: your support means the world to me. I'm one of you and I can't wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future. You'll Never Walk Alone!"

