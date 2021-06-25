Elevate your Cheers to Football experience with Carlsberg

Football as a sport has already given fans and supporters plenty to be excited about and now there’s more.

The beautiful game of football can be a very unifying experience with the rapturous roar and jubilation when the ball hits the back of the net or when the goalkeeper makes an incredible save that makes you wonder just how he or she manages to pull it off.

Whether you’re watching the game from the stands inside a packed stadium or these days among the lucky few who get a seat in a reduced capacity or from your own living room, the cheering never stops.

Every special moment in football is still cherished, cheered and celebrated as your favourite teams and players etched those fantastic untouchable moments in your mind.

The incredible support and cheer from fans will forever be one of the best memories of any footballer to have ever played the game.

To celebrate the fans unwavering passion for the sport, Carlsberg has launched limited edition football packaging across Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught, coined with "By Appointment To The Football Fans In Malaysia," as they believe the fans make football better.

Carlsberg is also running exciting promotions from June onwards where you can purchase 24-cans of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew at participating super/hypermarket, 99 Speedmart and online (Lazada and Shopee), and instantly redeem a FREE Football Tee that comes in 4 collectible designs, inspired by 4 different country colours.

You also stand a chance to win weekly prizes of RM200 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit and a grand prize of RM10,000 cash!

Alternatively, drop by your nearest convenience store to purchase RM20 of Carlsberg beers for the match, and you may also be the lucky winner of RM10,000 cash prize or win weekly prizes of Carlsberg Football Tee.

For those that would like to collect Carlsberg limited-edition Football bottles, stay tuned on @CarlsbergMY’s Facebook page for the announcement and more upcoming exciting promotions!

Restaurants/Bar/Pubs promo:

Buy 1 Tower, 2 Buckets, 6 Full Pints, 10 Half Pints or 10 Mugs Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught

Get a FREE Carlsberg Bottle Opener

WIN RM10,000 cash prize or Football Tee

Coffeeshops/Food Courts promo:

Buy Carlsberg Danish Pilsner (640ml) or Carlsberg Smooth Draught (580ml) big bottles

WIN RM10,000 cash

Redeem 16 bottle caps for Football Jersey which comes in 4 different designs

Redeem 10 bottle caps for Carlsberg Smooth Draught 320ml can

For 21+ Non-Muslims only. Carlsberg advocates to adhere to strict SOP, and stay safe!

If you drink, don’t drive. #CelebrateResponsibly

