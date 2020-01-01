El Clasico back with a bang - the greatest fixture set for Round 181

Strap up and get ready for the biggest showdown anywhere this weekend when Barcelona takes on Real Madrid in LaLiga!

The stage is set for the 181st El Clasico in LaLiga, albeit with a different backdrop.

This will be the first meeting between and since a global pandemic altered how matches have to be conducted.

But in this Season 90 of LaLiga, whatever the surrounding is, this fixture remains one that captures worldwide attention.

The usual protagonists such as Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema are still there to play a major role in the fixture.

However there is a new generation that will be going into battle looking to get their El Clasico baptism.

On the Blaugrana side, expectations are high on the likes of Ansu Fati (17 years old), Sergino Dest (19) meanwhile the Los Blancos could parade Rodrigo Goes (19) and Vinicius Jr (20).

In fact Vinicius had already made his mark in the last El Clasico played back in March 1 2020 when Real ran away 2-0 winners at Santiago Bernabeu and eventually went on to lift the 2019/20 LaLiga title.

Yet both Ronaldo Koeman and Zinedine Zidane will go into Saturday’s clash under a slight bit of pressure despite it being early days of the new 2020/21 season.

Surprisingly both sides lost in last weekend’s action by similar scorelines to and Cadiz respectively.

Barcelona did recover to achieve success in the midweek’s continental action against Ferencváros but Real suffered their second straight defeat at the hands of .

Both sides have injury concerns with Barcelona likely to miss the services of keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen while Real could be without Eden Hazard.

What makes this encounter one of the greatest in world football is the fact that it could go either way. They are closely matched in the previous 180 matches with Barcelona picking up 72 wins and Real having won just one more than that.

This Saturday’s fixture might yet be another classic in the El Clasico series!

