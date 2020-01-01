El-Arabi commends Olympiacos in draw with Wolves

The Morocco international found the back of the net as the Red-Whites were held by the West Midlands outfit

Youssef El-Arabi has hailed the teamwork of Olympiacos after they drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first leg of the Round of 16 with 10 men.

The Greek outfit edged past in the previous round on away goals with the Moroccan scoring the winner in extra time.

They were down to 10 men here after Ruben Semedo was given a straight red card in the 28th minute for a professional foul.

Despite the setback, El-Arabi broke the deadlock in the 54th minute only for Pedro Neto to equalise for 13 minutes after.

"Good Teamwork, we keep Dreaming. Hamdoulilah," El-Arabi posted on Instagram.

The second leg of this fixture has been cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and affect many people including football personalities.

Of such people were Olympiacos owner Giannis Moralis, who tested positive and had made contact with personnel in his team and Arsenal as well from the previous fixture.

No Olympiacos player has been tested positive but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been confirmed as positive, becoming the first football manager to contract the virus.