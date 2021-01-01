'Ek wants to bring back Arsenal's DNA' - Henry says Spotify owner has reached out to Kroenke about takeover

The Spotify owner is advancing on his interest in taking over the north London club and has the former striker's backing

Thierry Henry has confirmed Daniel Ek has approached Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke to discuss buying the club.

The Spotify owner has shown interest in taking ownership of Arsenal after fans protested against Kroenke in the wake of the Super League debacle.

Ek has the support of Henry and fellow former Gunners stars Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp and says he has secured the funds to finance a bid.

What has been said?

Henry admits it will not be easy for Ek to convince the current owners to give up Arsenal, but insists the billionaire will not give up.

"It is true. Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity. He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time," the former Gunners star said on Sky Sports.

"He already reached out [to the Kroenkes] and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid.

"They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.

"There needs to be a discussion, but he reached out. I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen. One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

"That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening."

Ek wants to restore 'Arsenal DNA'

Henry has already spoken to Arsenal fans about the prospect of Ek taking over and is convinced he can get the club going in the right direction again.

"He approached us, we listened to him," he added.

"When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters Trust and told them what we wanted to do.

"We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club.

"But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction."

