Eight months without a salary.. Aliou Cisse announces his departure from the Libya national team

Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé, head coach of the Libya national team, announced his departure from the job, as press reports revealed the reason.

Cissé, 50, took charge of the Libyan national team in March 2025 on a two-year contract, with an option to extend for a third year, but he did not complete his tenure and announced the termination of the contract today, Wednesday.

The coach, who won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, wrote on his Instagram account: “Last March was exceptional for me, as it saw my final camp as head coach of the Libya national team. It was a very enriching adventure both professionally and personally, and I couldn’t leave without addressing you from the heart.”

He added: “To the technical staff and the players: despite the difficulties we faced, I am proud of the work we accomplished together and the results we achieved. I truly believe in this team, and I have no doubt that you will continue your efforts to move it forward.”

Cissé continued: “To the Libyan fans: I would like to thank you for the warm welcome you gave me, and for your enthusiasm and unlimited support. I will never forget you, and I know that the Knights of the Mediterranean will always be able to count on you. I wish you all the best in the future.”

Cissé coached the Libya national team in 10 matches, winning 3, drawing 5, and losing only twice.

For its part, the website “Foot Africa” revealed that Cissé worked for eight months without receiving a salary, due to a financial crisis suffered by the Libyan Football Federation.

The “Ghana Soccer” network reported that the coach faced significant delays in receiving his financial dues throughout his time in charge.

Although reports in early April indicated that the Libyan Federation had recently settled a large part of these overdue payments, the network confirmed that at least one month’s salary remained unpaid at the moment of his resignation.

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