Eibar won't change playing style because of Barcelona - Senegal's Pape Diop

The Gunsmiths are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish top-flight ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Ernesto Valverde's side

midfielder Pape Diop said his team will maintain their playing style in Saturday's encounter as they aim to stun at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Diop who moved to Eibar in 2017, recently penned a two-year renewal with the Gunsmiths that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Aware of Barcelona's style of play, the 33-year-old is looking to help the Ipurua Municipal Stadium outfit stretch their unbeaten run to five games when he makes his seventh league appearance of the season against reigning La Liga champions.

"We will try to be Eibar and compete as usual, then the result is not known to anyone, but we will try to be ourselves in front of our fans," Diop told the club website.

“We don't usually change depending on the rival, we play almost every game the same. Some details change, but Eibar does not change depending on the rival. We always go for the game, whatever the opponent.

“We know that Barca plays a lot inside, with many players who want to touch the ball inside, and we will have to fight as always, compete in all positions. We will never doubt our way of playing because we know that in the long run it will give us points and will put us in our place. We are calm, playing with the same intensity as always in every game.

“We are on a roll. We have four games without losing and the break does not change anything. We continue with the same desire, we want that to continue because we want to be up."

Thanks to their recent fine form, Eibar are 14th in the Spanish top-flight standings with nine points after eight matches.