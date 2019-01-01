Egyptian FA yet to contact Liverpool on Mohamed Salah decision

Earlier this week, a top official of the country’s football body disclosed that the 26-year-old would be excused from next month’s international games

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that they are yet to receive an official statement from the Egyptian Football Federation over their decision to snub Mohamed Salah for their international matches in March.

On Wednesday, EFA Vice-President Ahmed Shobier disclosed that the fleet-footed forward will not be called up for their last Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger Republic and friendly in Nigeria next month.

The statement came as a boost for Reds who in the hunt for their first Premier League title in 29 years as it would give Salah time to rest and keep fit for domestic and continental challenges to come.

Article continues below

When quizzed about Shobier’s comments in Friday’s press conference ahead of their fixture against Bournemouth, Klopp said: “No, no contact yet. Mo [Salah] didn’t say anything so far. We will see.”

Salah is currently Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 19 goals across all competitions and he leads the Premier League scorer’s chart with 16 goals from 25 games.

After firing blanks in his last two league outings [vs. Leicester City and West Ham], the talisman will be aiming to rediscover his goalscoring touch for the Reds at Anfield on Saturday.