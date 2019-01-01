Egyptian champions Al Ahly sack manager Martin Lasarte

The title-winning Uruguayan trainer departs after a disappointing defeat at the hands of Pyramids in the Egyptian Cup on Saturday

Egyptian Premier League champions have fired title-winning manager Martin Lasarte in the aftermath of their disappointing Round of 16 cup exit against Pyramids on Saturday.

An Eric Traory effort in the 55th minute of proceedings at the Borg El Arab Stadium was enough for the visitors' unexpected 1-0 victory, sealing a third straight win for Pyramids against the Red Devils in all competitions.

The decision to jettison the Uruguayan, who led the Red Devils to their 41st Egyptian title in July, came after a review of the campaign was held by the club’s committee, and the club giants confirmed on their website.

The club thanked Lasarte and his assistants for their work in guiding the team to a fourth successive league crown, but believe a change is necessary following their disappointing run in last season’s Caf and Saturday’s cup reverse.

Furthermore, Ahly revealed Mohamed Youssef has been named interim coach until the appointment of a new foreign technical director.

Youssef should be in charge for the second leg of the club’s Champions League preliminary round fixture against Atlabara on August 23. With Lasarte still in charge, they won the first meeting 4-0 on August 11.

Lasarte joined Al Ahly in December 2018, replacing Frenchman Patrice Carteron, and helped the Red Devils claw back a 17-point deficit to pip to the league title.