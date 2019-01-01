Eduardo Camavinga: Angola teenager named Ligue 1 Player of the Month
Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for August.
Camavinga who made his Ligue 1 debut towards the end of last season, has played every minute of Rennes' league games this season.
He produced a man-of-the-match performance during the Rennais' 2-1 win over PSG at Roazhon Park where he assisted Romain Del Castillo for his match-winning goal on August 18.
The Angolan teenage sensation saw off competition from Nimes' Zinedine Ferhat and Toulouse's Baptiste Reynet to become the first Rennes player to win the monthly gong since Ousmane Dembele in 2016.
🏆 @ecama10, élu Joueur du mois d'août 🏆— UNFP (@UNFP) September 16, 2019
Félicitations au jeune milieu du @staderennais qui devient ainsi le plus jeune joueur de l’histoire de la @Ligue1Conforama à remporter cette distinction individuelle 😳🚀#TropheesUNFP pic.twitter.com/HDleDjKjQi
This season, Camavinga has played five Ligue 1 matches for Rennes who sit second in the league table with 10 points behind leaders PSG.
The 16-year-old will be looking to make his Uefa Europa League debut when Julien Stephan's team host Celtic for their group E opener on Thursday.