Ebuehi: Twente right-back targets Super Eagles return after recovering from injury

The 24-year-old has not featured for the three-time African champions since playing at the global tournament in Russia

Twente right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is eager to return to the national team after recovering from a career-threatening injury.

The 24-year-old signed for Portuguese giants following his showings for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup in .

The defender was one of the standout performers for Nigeria as they were eliminated in the group stage of the global tournament.

Ebuehi, however, ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments in July 2018 and subsequently missed the whole of 2018-19 season.

The former ADO Den Haag right-back was also not part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 in .

Ebuehi, who recently joined Twente on loan to reignite his career, has appreciated the support he received during his difficult period and now looks forward to rejoining his Super Eagles teammates.

"I saw every game. It wasn't easy for me. I always wanted to be with the team and play in my first Nations Cup," Ebuehi BBC Sport.

"For me, international breaks is always special, the friendships I've made and formed with the coaching and backroom staff, teammates and everyone in Nigeria.

"I was very proud. I miss that a lot but life is life. I was happy to see them play the way they did, unfortunately, we didn't win but I know better days will come for us and more success. I cannot wait to be a part of the team again.

"Of course teammates, the coach, the staff and even the fans were in touch. I spoke with a lot of my teammates.

"William Troost-Ekong is like a big brother who never stopped giving me the necessary support. They've all been incredibly nice to me and I appreciate that.

"I can't thank the Nigerian fans enough. I don't check my social media messages every day but once in a while I do and I see some amazing and incredible messages.

"So many people praying and wishing me well despite being away for two years. I will continue to be grateful for the support I get."

Ebuehi explains he is now fully fit, raring to return to action and prove his worth for Twente in the Eredivisie.

"The last two years have shown me that everything happens for a reason in life," he continued.

"This big injury and difficulty with my rehab - I think it's a big test and God wanted to show how strong I am. I think I've passed that test.

"I have never invested so much of myself in training like I have done this past five months. I was always the one who wanted to do more than others. Honestly, this year I've done everything I could to be as much as I can.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity and the chance with Twente to show myself again and the player I am now. I believe I am a stronger, more physical and better player than I was before the injury.

"I don't like to talk too much, I want my feet to do the talking. This year is an opportunity to show that the last two years was just bad luck and no more injury will come. I know all the other things will follow and come naturally with hard work."

Ebuehi will hope to deliver convincing performances at Twente to boost his chances of returning to the Super Eagles.