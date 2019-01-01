East Bengal’s Alejandro Menendez - We have been a very big team today

The Spanish coach suggested that his striker Marcos Jimenez De La Espada has abilities that suit the style of I-League…

After back to back draws against and Punjab FC, picked up their first win of the ongoing 2019-20 season against NEROCA on Tuesday.

It was complete domination from the Red and Golds who thrashed NEROCA 4-1 to collect a very crucial away win.

Speaking about the match, East Bengal’s Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez said, “I think we played a big game. We controlled the game in all the sectors. We played in a direct style. We won the challenges. We were lethal in their box. We created a lot of chances and we scored a lot.

“Even the goal which Juan Mera scored when the score was 0-0 and it was not given. I think the players gave their best on the pitch. It was an amazing effort and attitude from everyone. We have been a very big team today.”

East Bengal should have taken the lead in the 18th minute when Juan Mera's shot went inside the goal after a deflection off NEROCA defender Taryk Sampson. But the referee surprisingly signalled corner, instead of awarding a goal to the visitors

On Juan Mera’s ‘ghost goal', the Spanish boss opined, “I don’t want to say too much about that because it is a happy day for us. I will prefer talking about the game. I don’t want to speak about that mistake.”

East Bengal’s Spanish striker Marcos Jimenez De La Espada has received a lot of criticism since his day one at the club. But the striker netted his second goal in three games against NEROCA.

When asked if Marcos’ performance was an answer to his critics, Menendez said, “Marcos is not a fast striker but he has a special ability that is very good for the I-League. He is very good with the challenge. He coordinates well with the other attacking players like Jaime or Juan Mera. He shields the centre-backs very well and creates space for other players. He is not a player who is spectacular to watch but he is a very good number 9.”

Finally, the former Castilla coach thanked the fans of the club who were present in numbers in an away game.

“Fans are the biggest treasure of this club and we all come behind them. They are the number one, the spirit and soul of this club and are the main protagonists.”