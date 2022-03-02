EA Sports removes Russia from FIFA 22 amid ongoing Ukraine invasion

EA Sports has announced that the Russia national team and all Russian clubs will be removed from FIFA 22.

The country's invasion of Ukraine last week has sparked outrage across the world, with many football clubs and players speaking out in support of the victims.

The video game producer is the latest to call for peace as the conflict rages on and has made the decision to wipe the nation's teams from all of their products.

What has been said?

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

"In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.

"We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates."

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia

The decision to remove the country's national team and clubs from the EA Sports game comes in the wake of FIFA and UEFA's decision to suspend Russia.

A joint statement issued by the governing bodies said: "FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice."

As a result, the national team will not be able to compete in the World Cup qualifying play-off game against Poland this month, while the clubs are no longer able to compete in European competitions.

