FIFA 20: Most repeated commentaries

Some lines come up in the FIFA 20 commentary a bit too often, given the particular circumstances ...

Derek Rae, Lee Dixon, Martin Tyler and Andy Smith. If you have gone overboard with playing EA Sports FIFA 20 during the lockdown, you probably have not heard any voice as much as you have of these gentlemen.

The commentary adds the interactive element to the game and provides the user with a feeling of being involved with real-time football. However, after playing the game for hours on loop, you are bound to involuntarily synchronise your lips to some of the most common bits of commentary in the game.

Some of the commentaries are specific to games, FIFA Ultimate Team games and so on. We take a look at the most repeated pieces across the various game modes.

More teams

Courageous goalkeeping but he’s got the ball. You have to be brave, don’t you, diving at the feet of the player like that? Good goalkeeping

We start off with a very common bit of commentary that is frequently used for the likes of Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ederson. These goalkeepers like to charge at the attacker and sweep the ball off their feet. They win the 50-50 challenge more often than not and this is when the commentator praises their instinct.

A jaw-dropping save! He’s got no right to make that save. He’s absolutely fantastic.

The striker has his shot on target and a superhuman save was the need of the hour to prevent the scoreline from changing. This bit of commentary usually follows a save against a powerful shot, often from the edge of the box.

Plenty of forward momentum here but what can they produce?

Ever launched a counter-attack but lost direction and hence slowed down the pace of the attack, thus allowing the opposition to regroup? This is most likely what you would have heard after the sequence of actions.

It did appear that they might be onto something but not so.

This is a very common line when a lengthy and promising spell amounts to nothing due to a reckless loss in possession.

They deserve the goal, they have been the better team so far.

This is a common line when the team with more chances, shots and possession finally breaks the deadlock.

He used the inside of his head well, but outside, not so much.

You are probably tired of listening to this line if your style of play incorporates a high volume of crosses and headers. This back-handed compliment praises the player’s awareness to get into the right possession, while making it clear that the header was not on point.

Just have to try and hang on here. The fans are trying to get them over the line.

The home side is 1-0 up with just over 10 minutes to play but the opposition is fighting hard for the equaliser. The noise level at the stadium suddenly goes up as it would in real life, with the fans backing their team to keep them from conceding. This line seems apt for the given situation and is one that is heard too often in the game.

The goals keep going in for them. There’s no stopping them now, absolutely omnipotent.

You are definitely great at the game if this line of commentary is a regular occurrence. The commentators save this for when a team is leading by over three goals and there is very little chance of a come-back. This one’s saved for one of the carnages.

Three of the best! He’s made them pay. And it’s a day he’ll never forget.

This line or a variation of it is often used at the end of a hat-trick. It’s a bit awkward when the hat-trick arrives during a losing cause but the commentators ensure this does not stop them from congratulating the player for his prolificacy in front of goal.

This is why we love this game. Late drama and now they’re in front.

This one is responsible for a lot of broken controllers and the tears of happiness depending on which side of the score-line you end up on. The commentators speak for the entire footballing community when they say that late goals are one of the reasons why we love this beautiful game.

Honourable mentions

It has to be....(shot saved and rebounds in).... still possibilities

Possession changes hands with the interception there

We’ve got the official word. There will be a minimum of two minutes.

The off-side flag had to go up and it did. Look along the line! Look along the line!

What can they do from this position?

They will now make use of the substitute bench

He won’t be troubling the scoreboard operator with that shot

So close, it’s hit the post.