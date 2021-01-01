'Dybala sh*ts himself when there's pressure on him!' - Cassano tears into Juventus striker

The former Italy forward is not a fan of the Argentine, whose future in Turin is once again being called into question

Former international Antonio Cassano has slammed striker Paulo Dybala, saying that he is not worth the money he is demanding to sign a new deal and that he "sh*ts himself" when put under pressure.

Dybala is currently contracted through 2022 with the champions and has yet to agree terms on an extension, which has sparked rumours of an imminent departure from Turin.

Juve head coach Andrea Pirlo has attempted to play down talk of the Argentine's exit, saying last month that "champions like him are always fundamental in strong teams."

More teams

The 27-year-old has reportedly demanded €10 million (£9m/$12m) per season in a new contract, which hasn't gone down well with Cassano.

"All his coaches at Juventus did not consider him necessary, so I wonder if he is a champion or a great player," Cassano said in a discussion on the official Twitch channel of former Italy forward Christian Vieri.

"For me he is not a champion, he does not make the difference. He has [scored] good goals, like I saw [Antonio] Di Natale and [Lorenzo] Insigne do. But if you want to take Juventus' No.10 [shirt], you have to be at a higher level.

"I have the feeling that, when they put pressure on him, he sh*ts himself!

"And then he asks for €10m per season? Oh, please!"

Dybala found the back of the net as Juventus defeated 4-1 on Sunday, with Pirlo quick to stress the striker's importance after the match.

Article continues below

“We need Dybala, he needs us," Pirlo said. "He worked very well during the week in training, we could tell during the match that he was in better physical condition and we kept him on to the end because we hoped he would score that goal.”

Dybala could be set to play a major part on Wednesday, with Alvaro Morata ruled out of Juve's crunch Serie A clash with AC Milan on account of injury.

Milan currently top the Serie A table, sitting 10 points ahead of defending champions Juventus, who have a game in hand over the Rossoneri.