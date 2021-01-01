Dybala reveals 100-goal battle with Ronaldo as both forwards eye Juventus century

The Argentine frontman is just one away from hitting a notable mark in Turin, while his Portuguese colleague needs three more efforts

Paulo Dybala has revealed that he and Cristiano Ronaldo are locked in a battle to become the first to reach 100 goals for Juventus.

Both men are within touching distance of reaching a notable attacking mark, but have remained that way for longer than they would have liked.

Argentina international Dybala requires just one more effort to become a centurion, with Portuguese superstar Ronaldo three strikes short of hitting the same target.

What has been said?

Dybala told Ibai on Twitch : "Ronaldo and I are challenging each other to reach 100 goals with Juventus. I need only one, while he still needs three.

"He always wants to win, even in training, and if he loses he becomes difficult to deal with for a few minutes."

When did Dybala and Ronaldo last score?

Dybala has seen his efforts to reach 100 goals for Juventus disrupted by untimely injury setbacks this season.

He has also faced fierce competition for places amid intense speculation surrounding his future, with no extension agreed as yet to a contract that is due to expire in 2022.

A return to competitive action was made on April 7, with the South American last finding the target in his first game back against Napoli.

Ronaldo's most recent effort also came in that game, which the Bianconeri won 2-1.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to hit the net in his last two appearances, with questions asked of his presence in Juve's defensive wall last time out as he ducked under a free kick from Parma's Gaston Brugman .

How many games do Juve have left?

Speculation has also suggested that Ronaldo could be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium this summer, as he approaches the final 12 months of his current deal.

It could be that he needs to reach a century before the end of 2020-21 if he is to achieve that feat with a third successive club - having already hit that mark with Manchester United and across a record-setting spell at Real Madrid.

Juve have seven more games to take in this season, with six of those coming in Serie A - as Andrea Pirlo's side seek to wrap up a top-four finish - and a Coppa Italia final outing set to see the Bianconeri square off against Atalanta on May 19.

