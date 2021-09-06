Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru United, Jamshedpur FC pick solitary goal victories

Mohammedan Sporting defeated Indian Air Force 4-1 on the opening day fixture...

Bengaluru United defeated Central Reserve Police Force Football Club (CRPF FC) while Jamshedpur FC got the better of Sudeva Delhi in their respective 130th Durand Cup fixtures, on Monday.

Mohammedan Sporting kicked off the tournament with a 4-1 win over the Indian Air Force football team on Sunday, courtesy goals from Milan Singh (19'), Arijeet Singh (31'), Azharuddin Mallick (45') and Marcus Joseph (77'), with Saurav Sadhukhan (47') scoring a consolation goal for Indian Air Force at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Pedro Manzi on target as Bengaluru United beat CRPF

I-League second division outfit Bengaluru United rode on a 63rd minute strike by Pedro Manzi to emerge victorious against a 10-man CRPF side 1-0, at the Kalyani Stadium.

Former I-League winner with Chennai City, Pedro Manzi, missed a few chances in the first half. He hit the crossbar from a direct free-kick minutes before he struck home the winner in the second half. The Spaniard did brilliantly to latch on to a long delivery in the box from Asraf Mondal before finding the back of the net.

CRPF finished the tie with 10 men as Moses Antony was sent off for a handling the ball outside his area while trying to block Luka Majcen's shot on goal in the 71st minute.

The win takes Richard Hood's side second on the table in Group A, thanks to Mohammedan's massive win in their opener.

Jamshedpur FC edge Sudeva Delhi

Jamshedpur FC opened their maiden Durand Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Sudeva Delhi at the Mohun Bagan ground.

The Indian Super League (ISL) side's academy graduate Lalruatmawia scored in the 34th minute which eventually turned out to be the match winner. Lalruatmawia took advantage of a defensive lapse to find himself through on goal before placing the ball in the bottom left corner.

For Sudeva, FC Bayern U-19 world squad player Subho Paul nearly bagged the equaliser from the penalty spot but was denied by Jamshedpur goalkeeper Vishal Yadav.

Jamshedpur currently lead Group B, with FC Goa facing Army Green in the same group on Tuesday.