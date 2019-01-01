DPMM FC end Albirex Niigata's hopes of retaining SPL crown

Albirex Niigata may not retain their SPL crown after defeat at the hands of DPMM FC

Brunei might have just effectively killed off reigning SPL ( ) champions, 's hopes of retaining their crown after the Bruneian side defeated them 2-0 to go top of the table.

Razimie Ramli and Adi Said were on target for DPMM at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah stadium - allowing them to leapfrog to first place in the league table. Albirex for their part, however, remained in the fourth spot on 36 points and with three games left it will be hard to see Hougang or DPMM slip up - given the form they are in.

The two favourites for the SPL league title will definitely be Hougang and Brunei. Should the Cheetahs emerge victorious, it will be their maiden league title - making it a historic event. Also, it will be the first time since 2014 a local team has won the league.

On the other hand, if DPMM wins the title, it will be their second time winning the league after clinching the trophy in 2015.