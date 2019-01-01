Donation drive launched for cancer-stricken former Malaysia international Anuar

The Shah Alam City Council and Selangor have launched a donation drive to assist former Malaysia international Anuar Abu Bakar.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The 47-year old former Selangor and Johor player is reportedly suffering from stage-four liver cancer.

According to media reports, MBSA will distribute donation banks during its upcoming engagement programmes in the state capital of Selangor.

The Red Giants meanwhile have been doing the same during their home matches at the Shah Alam Stadium, beginning in their Friday match against FC, while at the same time contributing RM 1 from every ticket sold for that encounter and their coming home matches against and FC (April 12 and 21) to Anuar's family.

In the meantime, fans who want to make personal contributions to Anuar may make their donations to the Maybank account of Anuar's wife; Siti Mariam Sathawee at account number 114348093007.

