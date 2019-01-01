'Djenepo has that Mane in him' - Southampton winger likened to Liverpool star by Cascarino

The Mali international put in a commanding performance for the Saints on Saturday as they rallied from behind to seal a crucial win

winger Moussa Djenepo has a similar instinct to forward Sadio Mane, according to former striker Tony Cascarino.

Djenepo, who moved to the south coast from Standard Liege in the summer, has established himself as a regular fixture in Ralph Hasenhuttl's team this season.

The 21-year-old was a standout player for Southampton on Saturday as he inspired them to a 2-1 comeback win over .

After mesmerising through the Hornets' defence, Djenepo laid a pass to Danny Ings who cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's opening goal in the 78th minute before James Ward-Prowse notched in the match-winning effort in the 83rd minute.

The 21-year-old's form has seen him likened to Mane, who left Southampton in 2016 and has become a key player at Liverpool with 14 goals across all competitions this season.

“One player I mentioned, Djenepo, the lad in midfield for [Southampton]," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“He’s a handful and he did brilliantly for the equaliser for Danny Ings. He’s got that Mane in him where you just don’t know what way he’s going to go.

Article continues below

“He’s going to run at you, he’s going to do this little jinking movement and it’s very hard for a defender to know where he’s going to go, which side, left or right.”

Back in September, Djenepo won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for his strike against .

The Malian winger will be looking to help Southampton bag their fourth win of the season when they host in a league fixture on Wednesday.