Djenepo ends 20-game goal drought as Southampton dispatch Bournemouth

The Mali international found the back of the net to help the Saints secure a win against the Cherries at Vitality Stadium

Moussa Djenepo ended his 20-game goal drought in Southampton’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final meeting.

The 22-year-old was handed his 24th appearance of the season and made the most of the opportunity to end his unimpressive spell in front of goal.

Djenepo started the encounter, forming a four-man midfield along with Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse and Stuart Armstrong, and opened the scoring in the 37th minute for Southampton after receiving a fine assist from Nathan Redmond.

The Mali international therefore ended his goal drought having last found the back of the net in a Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion in October.

20 - Moussa Djenepo's opener was his first goal in 20 appearances for the Saints, since netting against West Brom in the Premier League back in October. Breakthrough. #EmiratesFACup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2021

Redmond then bagged a goal of his own moments before the half-time break after benefitting from Stuart Armstrong’s assist.

After the restart, Redmond continued his impressive showing, completing his brace with a fine strike to help the Saints clinch an impressive win.

Djenepo featured for 85 minutes before making ways for Nigerian midfielder Nathan Tella while Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu was a 76th-minute substitute.

Anglo-Nigerian Dominic Solanke struggled to make much of an impact for Bournemouth despite lasting for the duration of the game.

Djenepo has now scored two goals for Southampton this season and will hope to be more consistent for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men moving forward.

The West African winger teamed up with the St Mary's Stadium outfit in the summer of 2019 from Belgian First Division A club Standard Liege, and has since featured in more than 40 games across all competitions since his arrival at the club.

Djenepo will hope to build on his new-found form when Southampton take on Burnley in their next Premier League game on April 4. At international level, he will be hoping to star for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations next year. The Eagles are already assured of their place in the tournament, after taking 10 points from their first four matches.