'I learned a lot during my six seasons as a Liverpool player!' – Dirk Kuyt reveals secret behind shock victory

Fenerbahce interim head coach Dirk Kuyt hailed his side's belief after guiding the Turkish club to a dramatic 3-2 victory over his former side Liverpool. The Yellow Canaries twice came from behind in Istanbul to secure their first Champions League proper win since 2008.
Kuyt leads Fenerbahce to landmark European victory
Interim head coach Dirk Kuyt achieved a historic milestone as Fenerbahce twice came from behind to defeat Liverpool 3-2 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. The victory ended Liverpool's perfect record in this season's Champions League league phase while securing Fenerbahce's first win in the competition proper since 2008.
Trey Nyoni and substitute Alexander Isak twice put the Reds ahead, but goals from Mason Greenwood, Archie Brown, and Vedat Muriqi turned the tie around.
At 32 years and 194 days, Muriqi's 79th-minute header made him Fenerbahce's second-oldest Champions League scorer behind Pierre van Hooijdonk.
Ex-Red proud of belief to beat European giants
Speaking to UEFA after the match, Kuyt expressed immense pride in how his team defied pre-match expectations to claim an unforgettable result. "We’re very proud of this victory. We’ve won in this competition for the first time in 18 years, beating one of its most successful clubs — a team that famously staged a miraculous comeback to win the UEFA Champions League here in Istanbul," Kuyt stated.
"Before kick-off, many people gave us little chance, but we believed in ourselves."
"We pressed intensely and played with tremendous energy and we’re delighted to have given our fans an unforgettable night," the Dutchman added.
Kuyt credits Anfield mentality for dramatic comeback
Reflecting on his emotional connection to both clubs, Kuyt explained how the resilience he developed during his six seasons at Anfield inspired Fenerbahce's fightback. "These two clubs mean so much to me. My mother and father are the most important people in my life, but I also learned a lot during my six seasons as a Liverpool player," Kuyt revealed.
"The most important lesson was to never give up, no matter what. That is what I have tried to instil in my players."
"They are very good players but, as you know, we had not been in good form. Perhaps the most valuable thing is being able to bring what I learned at one club to another. Seeing my players show that confidence tonight made me very happy," the coach added.
Canaries ignite European campaign under interim boss
The dramatic victory gave Fenerbahce their first points of the league phase, lifting spirits following back-to-back domestic defeats.
Kuyt will look to build on the momentum created by this night in Istanbul as the club's board considers their head coach options.
Fenerbahce now turn their attention back to the Super Lig, carrying newfound confidence into their upcoming fixtures.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.