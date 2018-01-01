Dieumerci Mbokani’s brace helps Antwerp end 2018 with a win

The Congo DR international was at the double as the Great Old returned to winning ways at Bosuilstadion

Dieumerci Mbokani scored twice to help Antwerp end 2018 with a 2-1 win over Royal Excel Mouscron in Wednesday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 33-year-old increased his tally to six goals across all competitions and played a pivotal role as the Great Old return to winning ways after back-to-back losses to Waasland-Beveren and Club Brugge.

Mbokani opened the scoring in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot to set Laszlo Boloni’s men on the path of victory.

In the 57th minute, the former Dynamo Kyiv striker completed his brace with Mali international Sambou Yatabare providing the assist.

Yannis Mbombo reduced the deficit seven minutes later but ended as a consolation as the home team held on to the lead to claim their 11th league win of the season.

Mbokani and Yatabare were on parade for the entire duration of the encounter as well as Senegal’s Mbaye Leye but could not help his side to avoid defeat.

Despite the win, Antwerp maintain their third spot in the league standings with 38 points from 21 games.

They take on Zulte-Waregem in their first game in 2019 on January 19 and Mbokani will hope to continue the impressive form.