Did Ronaldo snub Ten Hag? Watch Man Utd striker vent his frustration after Brentford rout

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared to storm off the pitch after the final whistle and did not acknowledge his manager

Ronaldo visibly disappointed after Man Utd lose 4-0 at Brentford

Portuguese refused to clap visiting fans

Ronaldo walks down tunnel without acknowledging Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo was powerless to prevent Manchester United from losing 4-0 at Brentford after being handed his first start under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese striker was visibly frustrated after the final whistle and made his way straight to the tunnel instead of joining a number of his team-mates in clapping the visiting United supporters. Ronaldo also appeared to ignore Ten Hag on the touchline as the Dutchman stood and looked over the pitch with a pensive look on his face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL confirmed earlier this summer that Ronaldo is seeking a transfer in a bid to continue playing Champions League football, with the 37-year-old still eager to compete at the very highest level of the game. Ronaldo's body language after United's latest defeat, which leaves them bottom of the Premier League after two games, doesn't seem to bode well for his future at the club, but it remains to be seen whether he can find a suitor before the transfer window closes.