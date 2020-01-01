Did Kanu underachieve at international level?

Despite a glittering career, there is a feeling - backed by an improbable record - that the former Arsenal man did not do himself justice with Nigeria

For his honours roll, which is considerable, perhaps the one thing which hinders Kanu’s placement at the very top of ’s football pantheon is his lack of proper success at senior international level.

While his heroics en route to what is without a doubt the country’s finest footballing moment are impossible to forget, there is a sizeable asterisk against that in many minds.

By virtue of being open only to squads of 23-year-olds and below, Olympic gold in 1996 is not typically considered a “Super Eagles” feat.

More teams

Take that away and what is left? By way of trophies, nothing.

Even more shocking: over a span of six tournaments, the former man amassed a grand total of zero goals. He also played in three World Cups, to no better effect.

It seems seriously damaging for a legacy such as his, and obviously calls into question his level of performance for the Nigeria national team.

The bare numbers appear to support this notion too: in 87 appearances for Nigeria, he scored 13 goals – an average of 0.15 goals per game – whereas his club career yielded a healthier rate of 0.24 goals per game over 406 appearances.

It is not uncommon for players to struggle to transfer their club form to the international stage, and for African players based in Europe in particular the challenge can be even more daunting. The conditions are just so different on the continent, especially professionally, that the switch can often be too jarring.

Is it really that simple then? Not quite.

For one thing, there is the fact that Kanu made his debut at the Africa Cup of Nations at age 24, four years after he won the Uefa Champions with and deflated at the Olympics, feats for which he was duly rewarded with the Africa Footballer of the Year award for 1996.

Later that year, he had heart surgery to correct a faulty aortic valve.

Nigeria’s withdrawal from that year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Caf’s consequent ban for the next edition in 1998, ultimately deprived Africa of a peak Kanu, improbable as it is to consider a player the best version of himself at 20. The circumstances were, in his case, extenuating.

There is also the difference between the manner in which he was deployed during the most prolific spell of his career – at Ajax, he averaged just under a goal every two games – and his role with the Super Eagles. Whereas he was frequently tasked with leading the line under Louis Van Gaal at Ajax, when playing for Nigeria (and later on in his club career, especially after his first two seasons at Arsenal) he was often fielded in a deeper role.

It is tempting to consider this as simply an effect of the surgery, which necessitated a less physical brief for a player who had lost some residual explosiveness. However, the simpler explanation is that his deftness of touch and ability to drop into pockets of space, as well as Nigeria’s preference for a more powerful centre-forward, meant he was forced to play in a more withdrawn capacity.

So while from deep his ability to pick holes in opposing defences shone through – who can forget his hat-trick of assists in his very first match at the Africa Cup of Nations against – there was a concomitant drop-off in his direct activity in front of goal.

This is not to make the case that Kanu did not fluff his lines from time to time. In that same game against Tunisia, he missed a gimme to cap a glorious outing, heading over from inside the six-yard box, a fitting microcosm of all he was. However, to boil his influence down to (the absence of Afcon) goals would be to miss the point of what he did.

His brilliant assist in 2004 as Nigeria threw off the yoke of eternal Afcon tormentors ; his assist for Raphael Chukwu Ndukwe to spark a comeback in the 2000 final; his two-assist cameo to help the Super Eagles to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over in 2006; all moments of invention and decisiveness in tournaments that give the lie to the idea his lack of goals suggests underperformance.

In any case, there were important goals too, albeit not in tournaments. With qualification for the 2002 World Cup in the balance, Papilo opened the scoring with a header against Liberia to lead a 2-0 win and shift the balance of the group back in Nigeria’s favour. There was also a vital late second to complete a hard-fought victory over Gabon in the 2006 World Cup qualifying series.

Naturally, for any attacking player, a healthier goals tally is desirable, and the 43-year-old himself would be the last to suggest his haul could not have been improved upon. That said, the reckoning of his national team career encompasses more than just that. The true essence of Kanu, however, was more than numbers.