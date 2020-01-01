Diaby’s Bayer Leverkusen hold Haidara’s RB Leipzig

Four African stars were in action at the BayArena on Saturday but Anglo-Nigerian Lookman did not make Leipzig's matchday squad

Malian descent player Moussa Diaby, Burkina Faso's Edmond Tapsoba, DR Congo descent player Christopher Nkunku and Mali's Amadou Haidara were on parade as held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's encounter.

Emil Forsberg broke the deadlock for Leipzig in the 14th minute but his opener was cancelled out six minutes later by Kerem Demirbay.

Tapsoba and Diaby played the duration for Bayer Leverkusen while Haidara featured from start to finish for the visitors and Nkunku came off the bench for goalscorer Forsberg in the 66th minute.

More teams

Haidara produced a solid display on Saturday, completing the most tackles (6), the most dribbles (3) and the second-highest interceptions (2) in Julian Nagelsmann's team.

Diaby, however, registered the most shots (4) for Bayer Leverkusen but was unfortunate to not open his goal account for the 2020-21 season despite having two shots on target.

The result was Leverkusen's second straight draw in the Bundesliga this season after playing a goalless draw against last Saturday.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, picked up a point on the road at the BayArena to stretch their tally to four points after two league outings.

Article continues below

Nigerian descent player Ademola Lookman did not make the matchday squad as he faces an uncertain future at RB Leipzig.

Lookman is reportedly linked with a return to with targeting a loan move for the former forward who started just one Bundesliga match last season.

Next up for Leipzig is a league fixture against 04 at home on October 3 while Bayer Leverkusen travel to for their next Bundesliga match on the same day.