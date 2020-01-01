Di Maria: Because of Ronaldo & Bale I only took free-kicks in Real Madrid training!

The Argentina international has shown how deadly he can be over free-kicks at PSG, but admits he never got the chance to showcase his skills in Spain

Angel Di Maria admits that playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Lionel Messi for club and country has often restricted him to training-ground practice when it comes to free-kicks.

The international has shown across a productive spell at giants how deadly he can be at set-pieces.

He has, however, often been denied the opportunity to showcase that talent by the presence of superstar performers alongside him.

When on the books at , Di Maria found himself battling with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo and Bale, for the right to take free-kicks.

He would then head off to link up with his country and find even greater competition from talisman Messi.

Di Maria has, however, always worked hard on that side of his game, telling Ligue 1: “Yes, I do. I’ve always had people around me like Cristiano, Messi… in the national team, but at Real Madrid and Manchester [United] too!

“I’ve always been surrounded by top quality players, who score a lot of goals! But I’ve learned little by little. You never finish learning. There is always room to improve.

“With Madrid, I would only take free-kicks in training because either Cristiano or Bale would take them! With hard work I gained in confidence and when I got my opportunity here (at PSG), it was lucky that I scored. That’s important!”

Asked how he decides which side to aim for, Di Maria added: “It’s a feeling... the moment you see the wall, you see where the goalkeeper is, all of that.

“Your team-mates help too because they create panic in the wall. That’s when you start to realise what the best choice will be.”

Di Maria’s collection of free-kicks has contributed to a haul of 46 goals in Ligue 1, but reaching a half-century does not figure prominently in the 31-year-old’s plans.

“Honestly, I don’t set myself goals,” said the South American.

“The only objective I give myself is to be a champion, to win every title. That is all I want at the start of the season. Afterwards, individually, I don’t set myself targets.

“Like I said, I work hard for the team, I try to do my best. If I can score, I score. If I can provide an assist, I provide an assist. After that, it’s about running and working for the team. That’s all I focus on.”