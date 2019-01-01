Desire Oparanozie bows to Aurelle Awona's Dijon in Coupe de France

The African duo were in action but only the Cameroonian was on target in Sunday's seven-goal thriller

Desire Oparanozie was on the losing side as Guingamp kissed the Coupe de France goodbye after a big defeat to Dijon.

A 5-2 defeat Aurelle Awona’s inspired side at the Pabu Stadium mean they will play no part in the remaining part of the championship.

Oparanozie’s side started well with Faustine Robert breaking the dock after 15 minute and completed her brace seven minutes from the halftime break.

Four minutes after the restart, the visitors woke from their slumber with Elise Bussaglia strike from 30 metres reducing the deficit.

In the 55th minute, Elodie Nakkach levelled matters for Yannick Chandiou's side and Awona fired them in front in the 70th minute.

In the final 15 minutes, strikes from Laura Bouillot and Lindsey Thomas ensured Dijon saw off Guingamp in the seven-goal thriller to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Oparanozie last the entire duration of the match but could not rescue her side from the disappointing outing before their home supporters.

On the back of their progression, Dijon have been rewarded with a tricky last eight clash with Grenoble Foot 38.