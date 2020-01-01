Desabre's almost decade-long African stay ends, lands Chamois Niortais FC's job

The coach has been away from the touchline since he was sacked by Wydad AC early this year

Former national team head coach Sebastien Desbare has ended his almost decade long stay in the African football scene after he was appointed Chamois Niortais FC manager.

Chamois Niortais FC, a Ligue 2 side, appointed Desabre who had parted ways with Wydad AC this year as their manager. Desabre, 43, started his coaching career at ES Cannet-Rocheville, from 2006 to 2010.

He took over at ASEC Mimosas from 2010 and remained in charge of the giants until 2012 before he moved east and joined Coton Sport of .

The French tactician left the Garoua club in 2013 and took over at African giants Esperance de Tunis where he was in charge from 2013 to 2014. Desabre was on the move again in 2015 when he ventured south and joined Recreativo do Libolo of Angola.

The tactician left the continent in 2015, after a short stint in Angola, and joined Dubai CSC in the Arab Emirates but he did not last long in the Middle East as he returned to Africa a year later when he was appointed coach by Algerian side, Dubai CSC.

Between 2016 and 2017, the tactician was in charge of Wydad AC but left to oversee Ismaily, an Egyptian top-flight side in the middle of 2017.

Desabre was given a taste of international football when the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) appointed him Cranes' coach.

He led them to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in where the East African giants reached the Round of 16 where they lost 1-0 to eventual finalists, .

The Frenchman, just like a number of his players in Afcon, joined a new team, Pyramids FC of but was fired in December 2019 after poor results.

The former Cranes' coach led Pyramids in 19 games where he won 12 of them, drew in another four and lost three. A loss to SC in the Egyptian Cup also marked his tenure at the North African outfit.

He was appointed by Wydad for a second stint but again was sacked early this year.

Chamois Niortais FC, referred to as Les Chamois, is a French club based in the commune of Niortand and was founded in 1925 by Charles Boinot.

