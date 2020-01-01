Depay 'is one of the major talents' and can help Barca build for the future - Seedorf

Ex-Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf discussed Memphis Depay's potential move to Barcelona with Stats Perform News.

Memphis Depay can help build for the future if he teams up again with Ronald Koeman in , according to Clarence Seedorf.

Depay has long been linked with a move to Barca and is in the final year of his contract with current employers , who will either have to cash in during January or risk losing one of their prized assets for nothing at the end of the season.

A move in the previous transfer window was rumoured, particularly after Koeman – who worked with the forward at international level during his time in charge of the – was appointed as the new head coach at the Spanish giants. Earlier this month, the Dutch boss refused to rule out a bid for Depay.

While a move to earlier in his career failed to work out, with Depay scoring just two goals in 33 Premier League appearances during his 18-month stint at Old Trafford, Seedorf believes his compatriot is now primed for success at one of Europe's major clubs.

The 26-year-old certainly excelled in the during the 2019-20 season, scoring six goals to help surprise package Lyon upset both and as they reached the last four.

"I think Memphis Depay is one of the major talents in Europe at this moment," Seedorf – who made 87 appearances for the Netherlands – told Stats Perform News in an exclusive interview.

"He had a serious injury, but he is a player that has to be at a big club sooner or later.

"If it is meant to be Barcelona, it will be better for them. Koeman and him worked very well together [in the past].

"Sincerely, Koeman has done a great job with the national team, and especially with players like Memphis Depay, giving them the necessary trust to come out and show their talent.

"I am convinced that any big club that signs him will be delighted with his talent."

Depay discussed his future during the November international break, admitting "everyone would like to play" at a club like Barca.

"Who wouldn't like to go to Barcelona? It's a top club," he said after captaining the Netherlands in their recent 1-1 draw with .

"We'll see what the future holds for me. Barca is one of the biggest clubs and everyone would like to play there, but I'm focused on my club and the national team."

However, his possible arrival at Barca could be part of a major squad rebuild, with Lionel Messi's future remaining uncertain beyond the current campaign.

Seedorf, though, feels Depay would provide a solid building block during a period of change at Camp Nou.

"Barcelona is in a transition moment, and whenever they can bring in players like Memphis, they will be getting ready for the future," the former , and midfielder said.