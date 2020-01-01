Depay has agreed to Barcelona move and could leave Lyon tomorrow - Juninho

The Catalan giants look like they've got their man with the Ligue 1 outfit prepared for their star's departure

Memphis Depay has agreed to terms with and could complete his transfer as soon as Monday, according to 's sporting director Juninho.

Ronald Koeman has long been linked with a move to bring Depay to Camp Nou this summer, with the former manager eager to reunite with the attacker.

Depay, 26, has been with Lyon since 2017 and played a big role in the club's impressive run last season as they reached the semi-finals.

But it appears the Dutchman's time in is set to come to an end with Juninho admitting a transfer to Barcelona to close to being finalised.

"Memphis? He is in his last year of contract. He agreed with Barca. Maybe he will leave tomorrow, but nothing is certain," Juninho told Telefoot on Sunday.

"He's most likely to leave, but if he stays I hope he will help us win the matches."

One player Lyon aren't expecting to leave is Jeff Reine-Adelaide with Juninho adding: "Jeff and Depay, they're two different cases. Jeff, we never thought about parting with him. You have to ask him the question. He didn't agree with Hertha [Berlin].

"If he stays with us, I hope he has the personality to react on the pitch. If he agrees with them, he will leave, otherwise he stays."

While Lyon look set to lose at least one player before the transfer window closes, they are trying to sign full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

Juninho confirming negotiations are in progress for the Italian defender but noting that nothing is concrete in terms of a move.

"We talk to him. Rudi [Garcia] asked. We are making efforts to give him the player," Juninho said. "Negotiations are advanced, but it is not 100 per cent certain. But maybe it will happen tomorrow."

Lyon had to settle for a 1-1 draw with in on Sunday with Garcia's side unable to make the most of a red card handed to Dimitri Payet in the 19th minute.

After controversially missing out on a spot in Europe last season, Lyon have made another sluggish start to their league campaign and currently sit 14th in Ligue 1 after six matches with just one win to their name.