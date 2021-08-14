Dennis, Etebo and Troost-Ekong make Premier League debut for Watford vs Aston Villa

The Nigerian trio got the nod to start in Xisco Munoz's team for their opening fixture at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and William Troost-Ekong have been handed their Premier League debut in Watford’s home game against Aston Villa.

The Super Eagles stars joined the Hornets as reinforcements this summer following their promotion from the Championship last season.

Dennis leads Watford's attack while Etebo is expected to coordinate proceedings from the middle of the park and Troost-Ekong joins Craig Cathcart at the centre of the defence.

Other African stars on parade in Xisco Munoz's team are Morocco's Adam Masina and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have Zimbabwe's Marvelous Nakamba in their starting XI but Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore is starting on the bench.