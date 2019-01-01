Dembele sidelined five weeks with hamstring injury, Barcelona confirm

The French international's injury woes continue as he is set to miss over a month for the La Liga champions

Ousmane Dembele is set to miss "approximately five weeks" with a hamstring strain, have confirmed.

The winger went 90 minutes in Barcelona's opener against , which saw the reigning champions downed on a late goal from Aritz Aduriz.

However, the club confirmed Monday that Dembele has picked up a strain in his left hamstring, and will be out for around five weeks.

Dembele has enjoyed productive spells with the Liga champions since his move from in the summer of 2017, but has often been limited by injuries.

A severe hamstring injury at the start of his time at Barca saw him miss over three months and he was sidelined for around another month with different muscle problem not long after his return.