Dembele told to leave Barcelona as he is dropped from squad after Xavi contract ultimatum

Ousmane Dembele has been told to leave Barcelona this month after he was dropped from the squad for their meeting with Athletic Club tonight.

Dembele was informed by manager Xavi on Wednesday that he would have to depart Camp Nou unless he signed a new contract.

The winger is not willing to pen fresh terms, director of football Mateu Alemany revealed on Thursday, paving the way for the Frenchman to depart.

What has been said?

Alemany told a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Copa del Rey meeting with Athletic Club: "With Ousmane and his agents we started conversations around the month of July.

"In all this time, almost seven months, we have talked, Barca has made different offers, we have tried to find a way for the player to continue with us and those offers have been systematically rejected by his agents.

"We understand Dembele's decision is to not continue at Barca and we've communicated our decision [to leave him out].

"We want players that are committed to the club and we have told him he has to leave the club as soon as possible."

The Barca squad list for the meeting with their Liga rivals was then revealed on social media, with Dembele absent from the 22-man party.

What next for Dembele?

Dembele has spent the last four-and-a-half seasons at Camp Nou, having initially joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for €145 million (£121m/$164m) in 2017, but now only has six months left to run on his contract.

Barca have been trying to tie the 24-year-old down for several months but there has been no sign of a final agreement being reached, with Xavi warning the winger that he was running out of time to make a decision.

“The message is clear. Ousmane Dembele has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way," Xavi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"It is not contemplated that he stays in the stands. I have been very clear with Ousmane."

It now appears that Dembele has made clear that he will not renew with Barca, and the club will actively look to move him on this month to try and recoup a transfer fee.



Dembele has appeared in 11 games across all competitions in 2021-22 so far and has only managed to record one goal and two assists, in keeping with his lack of consistency during his time at Barca where he has often struggled for form and fitness.

