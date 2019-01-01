Dembele blow for Barcelona as World Cup winner ruled out for up to a month
Ousmane Dembele is facing up to a month on the sidelines at Barcelona with a thigh injury, the Liga giants have revealed.
The France international picked up a knock during a crushing 5-1 victory over Lyon on Wednesday.
He stepped off the bench in that Champions League clash to find the target and book a place in the quarter-finals.
A 20-minute cameo came at a cost, though, with the World Cup winner now set for another spell on the treatment table.
A statement released by Barca on their official website read: “Ousmane Dembele has undergone tests with the FC Barcelona Medical Services on Thursday morning and it has been confirmed that he has torn the femoral biceps muscle in his left hamstring.
“This means he will be out of action for an expected three or four weeks.
“The French striker was on for the last twenty minutes of Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League round of 16, coming off the bench to convert the last goal of a memorable night of football.
“This was his third goal in the competition after also netting against PSV and Tottenham, taking his season total in all competitions up to 14.”
